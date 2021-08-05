What the papers say – August 5

Changes to travel rules in England lead many of Thursday’s papers, while pictures of Meghan and Team GB’s medallists also feature on the front pages.

The Times writes about a “boost for summer getaways” as vaccinated travellers to France, Dubai and India can avoid having to quarantine on their return to England.

While The Daily Telegraph leads with holidays to France being “back on” following a “significant removal of restrictions on foreign travel”.

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'Holidays to France back on'#TomorrowsPapersToday Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4Oomry pic.twitter.com/gqJ7r0azZo — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) August 4, 2021

The Guardian says millions of Britons have been given a “boost” but added the decision will “raise questions about whether the government is being complacent about the spread of the Beta variant”.

Guardian front page, Thursday 5 August 2021: Millions get holiday boost as quarantine rules relaxed pic.twitter.com/yCP4WmSZUc — The Guardian (@guardian) August 4, 2021

The Daily Mirror carries the headline “French reconnection”, the Daily Express speaks of summer being “saved” and the i writes about the changes opening up holidays.

Tomorrow's front page: We got there! At last, summer is saved#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/NJEzZrCBFV — Daily Express (@Daily_Express) August 4, 2021

Metro leads on covronavirus, with all 16 and 17-year-olds being offered their first doses of vaccine before they return to school, while the Daily Mail says children as young as 12 will be offered jabs.

The Independent writes a “blueprint” for responding to a coronavirus outbreak was drawn up in 2005 but the plan was “lost” and never acted upon when Covid-19 began to take hold.

The Financial Times says the World Health Organisation has called for a “global moratorium” on booster shots as long as poorer nations are struggling for access to vaccines.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, Thursday 5 August https://t.co/HOa5DcXUXW pic.twitter.com/0gmkOpQMsL — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) August 4, 2021