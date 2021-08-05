Two adults and a teenager charged over death of five-year-old Logan Mwangi

Police have charged two adults and a 13-year-old boy over the death of five-year-old Logan Mwangi, who was found dead in a river in South Wales last week.

John Cole, 39, of Sarn, Bridgend, has been charged with murder, South Wales Police said.

Cole, 30-year-old Angharad Williamson, also from Sarn, and a 13-year-old boy, who cannot be named due to his age, have been jointly charged with perverting the course of justice.

Police said all three have been remanded in custody and will appear before Cardiff Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

Police forensic officers at the scene in the Sarn area of Bridgend, south Wales, near to where Logan was found dead (Ben Birchall/PA)

He was taken to the Princess of Wales Hospital, where it was confirmed he had died.

Senior investigating officer, Detective Chief Inspector Mark O’Shea, said: “This is a very harrowing case for all involved and I extend my deepest sympathies to Logan’s family and friends.

“This remains an extensive and sensitive investigation by the Major Crime Investigation Team and I am grateful to the local community for its support and understanding while we have continued to gather evidence across several scenes.

“We continue to appeal to anyone who has any information in relation to the incident to contact the Major Crime Investigation Team.”

Family friends have paid tribute to Logan, who they described as “kind, funny, polite, handsome & clever”, on social media.

Those wishing to pay their respects were asked to place teddy bears at a lamp-post and footbridge near the scene of the tragedy.

People arrived throughout Sunday and Monday to lay flowers, tributes, toys and teddies in front of the police cordon by the river.

Many of those who came to lay tributes said they did not know Logan or his family but travelled to the area after hearing news of his death.

Anyone with information is asked to contact South Wales Police via mipp.police.uk.