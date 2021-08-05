Tom Daley reveals Team GB cardigan after week knitting in the stands in Tokyo

After being pictured knitting in the stands in Tokyo across the past week, Olympic champion diver Tom Daley has revealed the fruits of his labour – a Team GB cardigan.

Complete with the Japanese for “Tokyo” on its front, the Team GB and Olympics emblems across its back, and a Union flag on its sleeve, Daley revealed his white woollen handiwork on social media on Thursday.

“When I got to Tokyo, I wanted to make something that would remind me of the Olympics to look back on in the future,” he wrote on Instagram.

“I designed a pattern for the colour work that would signify everything about these games!”

Daley’s knitting Instagram page had around 100,000 followers at the start of the week but now boasts almost 1 million, after he caught the attention of the cameras at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre knitting his way through the diving events.