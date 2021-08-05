Thunderstorms bring risk of flooding as unsettled weather continues

Heavy downpours and thunderstorms could cause flash flooding across parts of the UK as the unsettled weather continues.

Forecasters are warning up to 100mm of rain (4in) could fall in some places, with the potential for between 20 and 30mm (up to 1in) in the space of an hour.

The Met Office has issued yellow warnings for thunderstorms across much of Scotland, Northern Ireland, northern England and North Wales from the early hours of Friday until the end of Saturday.

⚠️ Yellow weather warnings are in force Thursday -Saturday ⚠️ Thunderstorms and Rain across most northern areas For more details ? https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfs Stay #WeatherAware⚠️ pic.twitter.com/kWJeZ98zW1 — Met Office (@metoffice) August 5, 2021

Met Office spokesman Grahame Madge said: “We do have a very unsettled weekend in prospect, with a lot of it covered by a thunderstorm and rain warnings.

“We have got an area of low pressure which will be milling around over the UK bringing rain to quite large parts, so I think everywhere can expect to see quite heavy showers.”

He added: “We know the footprint of where we think the heaviest rainfall will be, but it’s like a boiling saucepan: you will get bubbles coming up, and trying to pinpoint where the next bubble will be is virtually impossible.”

A car parked in a partially flooded road in Deptford, south-east London last week (PA/Yui Mok)

On Saturday, areas including Glasgow, Plymouth and Belfast should expect temperatures in the early 20s, while parts of the south of England such as Bristol and London may reach 23C – roughly average for this time of year.

The lowest temperatures are expected to be around 14C in the Shetland Isles and Northern Ireland.