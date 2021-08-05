PM urged to ‘stem the haemorrhage’ of foreign fishing workers

Fishing leaders have urged the Prime Minister to “stem the haemorrhage” of foreign workers in the industry following Brexit.

Boris Johnson, along with Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng, Scotland Office minister David Duguid and Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross, met with the heads of a number of fishing organisations on Thursday.

Scottish Seafood Association chief executive Jimmy Buchan pressed the Prime Minister on the number of staff lost to the industry as a result of Brexit, which has dramatically reduced the number of seasonal workers in Scotland and had an impact on the seafood sector.

The Prime Minister has spent two days in Scotland (Jane Barlow/PA)

“He agreed that a campaign was required to encourage young people into the industry and on the need for direct action to stem the haemorrhage of overseas workers that has occurred since January 1.”

Mr Buchan was also among the sector leaders to tell the Prime Minister the Brexit deal “had fallen far short of expectations”.

The sector saw delays in exporting goods when red tape imposed by the deal caused tailbacks at Dover.

The deal also allowed EU fishermen into UK waters until 2026.

Elspeth Macdonald, the chief executive of the Scottish Fishermen’s Federation, said the Prime Minister had a duty to support the sector between now and when the access of EU fishermen expires.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson waves as he boards the Alba (Jane Barlow/PA)

“In the short term it will be a case of survival for the industry, but we want to thrive, and to ensure that we can build back this industry we need to start planning now.”

“More renewable energy is clearly vital in the fight against climate change, but we need also to recognise that fish is a healthy protein foodstuff with a very low carbon footprint compared with all other animal and many plant-based sources,” she said.

“As well as the lack of fishing opportunities, the industry is facing a spatial squeeze as offshore wind grows.