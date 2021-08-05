Four felines take their spot in the final of the National Cat Awards

Cats Minty, Penelope Farthing, Boris, and Mikey have taken their places in the final of this year’s National Cat Awards.

Four devoted pets have taken their places in the final of this year’s National Cat Awards, held by charity Cats Protection.

The moggies will now be judged by a panel of celebrities before the winner is crowned on Thursday August 12.

The organiser highlighted that this year’s competition is particularly “special” as due to coronavirus many Brits have “appreciated the presence of a pet cat in the home”.

Connor Raven, age 6 and his cat Minty (Fabio De Paola/PA)

The cats come from across the UK, from London, to Essex, to Wales.

Kate Bunting, Cats Protection’s award organiser, said: “The National Cat Awards is all about celebrating everything we love about cats, from their fun-loving antics to the comfort and companionship they bring to so many people.

“Over the past 18 months, many of us have appreciated the presence of a pet cat in the home, so this year’s National Cat Awards is particularly special.”

Boris the cat with his owner Alex (Jeff Spicer/PA)

Ms Bunting said: “Our final four cats have all made a huge impact on their owners’ lives and we know our judges are going to have a tricky job to select the overall winner.”

