Five defendants face trial after denying murder of 14-year-old boy

Two men and three teenagers have denied murdering a 14-year-old boy who was stabbed to death in Birmingham.

Michael Shields, 35, and George Khan, 38, both pleaded not guilty to killing Dea-John Reid, who died in the Kingstanding area of the city on May 31 this year.

Shields and Khan appeared in the dock at Birmingham Crown Court on Thursday, alongside a 14-year-old boy who also denied murder.

Dea-John Reid, seen in a family photo (West Midlands Police/PA)

Shields, of Alvis Walk, Castle Bromwich, and Khan, of Newstead Road, Birmingham, and the three teenagers are due to stand trial accused of the youngster’s murder on February 22 next year.

None of the juveniles can be identified because of their age.

A police officer near the scene on College Road, a day after Dea-John’s death (Jacob King/PA)

