Campaigners demand Johnson blocks plans for new Cambo oil and gas field

A petition opposing the drilling of oil and gas from the seabed near Shetland has been delivered to Downing Street after Boris Johnson claimed he was unaware of the plans.

The UK Government could approve proposals for fossil fuel extraction from the Cambo oil field ahead of the Cop26 climate summit in Glasgow this year.

Original licensing for fossil fuel exploration at the site – located in the North Atlantic to the west of the Shetland Islands – was initially approved in 2001.

If given the go-ahead for full extraction by the UK Government, a further 150-170 million barrels are due to be drilled from the site, which is expected to operate until 2050.

But more than 80,000 people have now signed a petition demanding the Prime Minister stop the development and block any extraction of fossil fuels given the climate crisis and pledges to reduce carbon emissions.

Asked about the Cambo proposals by the BBC on Wednesday, Mr Johnson said: “I’m not aware of that particular decision.

“Let me tell you, that particular decision has not been brought to me.

“What I can tell you is that there are already long periods of two weeks or more when this whole country runs on clean power. That’s what I want.”

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been urged to block plans for the Cambo oil and gas fields (Jane Barlow/PA)

The UK Government’s Oil and Gas Authority and Offshore Petroleum Regulator for Environment & Decommissioning will make the final decision unless ministers intervene.

A spokeswoman for the UK Government’s Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy previously said: “While we are working hard to drive down demand for fossil fuels, there will continue to be ongoing demand for oil and gas over the coming years, as recognised by the independent Climate Change Committee.”

Labour leader Keir Starmer yesterday said the Cambo oilfield should not get the go-ahead and called for a “hard-edged” timetable to end oil and gas extraction.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has said the oilfield should not be given the go-ahead (Andrew Milligan/PA)

The letter says: “As the host of Cop26, it is vital for the UK’s international leadership credentials on climate change for it to walk the walk on all aspects of domestic energy policy.

“The Government has succeeded in mobilising the G7 behind the 1.5C target, which we strongly support. However, approving the Cambo Field will threaten this progress and stall our efforts at climate diplomacy at the exact moment we need them to accelerate.

“It will be hard to avoid the irony of world leaders meeting in Glasgow to discuss how to achieve a 1.5-degree world, while the UK Government contemplates a new oil field just over 300 miles to the north.”

?We have to stop this. The UK Govt is considering opening a huge new oil field ahead of the UN climate talks #COP26 It will create pollution equal to 16 coal-fired power plants???? ???? ???? ???? Tell @BorisJohnson to #StopCambo ?https://t.co/QENtD5SPKW — Friends of the Earth Scotland ? (@FoEScot) July 5, 2021

Caroline Rance, from Friends of the Earth, Scotland said: “Boris Johnson doesn’t sound like a climate leader on top of his brief. With less than 100 days to go to COP, how does he not know what is going on and the fact that his Government is poised to approve this huge oil field?

“If the Oil and Gas Authority is going rogue and just nodding these massive projects through, then the Prime Minister has to personally get a grip on energy policy and put a stop to these developments.

“The Government should be supporting and re-training oil and gas workers to transition to jobs in sectors such as renewable energy or decommissioning oil platforms.

“A managed phase-out away from oil and gas is necessary to create the long-term protection for people who currently work in this industry, their communities and the climate.”

A Scottish Government spokesman said: “We are wholly committed to becoming a net-zero economy by 2045 and, whilst this is ultimately a reserved area, any Scottish Government support for oil and gas businesses operating in the North Sea is conditional upon them contributing to a sustainable and inclusive energy transition, and ensuring a secure energy supply.

“The oil and gas sector can play a positive role in Scotland’s energy transition, helping to design the diverse energy system we need for the future. The knowledge and experience of the oil and gas sector and its supply chain will also be important for developing and investing in essential low carbon technologies, such as Carbon Capture Utilisation and Storage – a technology that is seen by experts such as the UK Climate Change Committee and International Energy Agency as being vital to achieving Scottish, UK and international climate emissions targets.