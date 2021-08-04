Teenage skateboarder Sky Brown makes history with Olympic bronze

Thirteen-year-old Sky Brown has become Great Britain’s youngest Olympic medallist after taking the bronze medal in the women’s skateboard park event at the Ariake Urban Arena in Tokyo.

In a remarkable finish, Brown kick flipped her way into the history books by posting a score of 56.47 in her third and final attempt to come in behind Sakura Yosozumi and her 12-year-old Japanese counterpart Kokona Hiraki.

Yosozumi, 19, topped the podium with a score of 60.09, while Hiraki’s 59.04 proved enough for her to claim silver – eclipsing Brown to become the youngest Olympic medallist in 85 years.

Brown took bronze with a score of 56.47 (Adam Davy/PA)

Born in Miyazaki, Japan, to a Japanese mother and British father, Brown competed at the US Open in 2016 at the age of eight, and first elected to compete for Great Britain in 2018.

She is Great Britain’s youngest ever Olympic medallist (Adam Davy/PA)

In 2019, Brown finished third at the World Skateboarding Championship, and the following year she effectively secured her Olympic qualification by picking up a bronze medal at the Park World Championships in Sao Paulo, Brazil.