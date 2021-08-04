Millions in National Lottery funding pledged to improve access to landmarks

Several of the UK’s most popular heritage sites have been granted a total of more than £14 million in National Lottery funding to help them improve access for disabled people.

The cash will also be used to help more people from a diverse range of backgrounds connect with the UK’s monuments, the National Lottery Heritage Fund said.

Among the sites to receive a funding boost was the Anglesey Column Trust to help it adapt The Marquess of Anglesey’s Column and Cottage in Llanfairpwllgwyngyll, Wales.

The site, which commemorates the first marquess’ bravery in the Napoleonic Wars, received £872,800 which will be spent on adding an accessible walkway and a tree canopy viewing platform.

The design is intended to offer those who are unable to climb the 115 steps a similar experience to being at the top of the column.

Charles Vaughan Paget, the 8th Marquess of Anglesey and chair of the Anglesey Column Trust, said: “Accessibility has been central to our vision from the start. The column was erected by public subscription to honour the 1st Marquess of Anglesey, who was himself a disabled veteran following the battle of Waterloo.

“This award from The National Lottery Heritage Fund brings us a huge stride closer to making our vision a reality so that we can bring the history and heritage of the column alive once again – for all members of society.”

Plans for the Natural History Museum’s gardens (National Lottery Heritage Fund/PA)

In the Cairngorms National Park, the Royal Zoological Society of Scotland will use its £1.9 million grant to create an accessible visitors centre.

Some of the money will also be spent on a programme aimed at encouraging under-represented groups, including young people, to enjoy the natural heritage of the area.

David Field, Royal Zoological Society of Scotland CEO, said, “It is tremendously exciting to be able to move forward with our plans for Scotland’s Wildlife Discovery Centre at Highland Wildlife Park.

“Here in the spectacular Cairngorms National Park, the new innovative spaces in our discovery hubs will give visitors the opportunity to find out about Scotland’s wildlife heritage and how they can help with conservation initiatives including our charity’s projects to save native species like the wildcat, pond mud snail and pine hoverfly.

“This is an initiative that we hope the whole community will get behind.”

The Nene Park Trust in Peterborough has been awarded £1.9 million for its work helping the multi-cultural communities of the city connect with nature and the outdoors.

It has plans for a range of activities including guided walks, companion walks for the isolated and tree planting with members of the Sikh community.

Nene Park has plans to help bring members of its many different communities closer to nature (National Lottery Heritage Fund/PA)

Learning resources will be tailored to young people, people with early on-set dementia and also people from eastern European and black and other minority ethnic communities, the heritage fund said.

Durham County Council, Sheffield City Council and Newport Minster on the Isle of Wight also all received funding for accessibility projects.

Ros Kerslake, chief executive of The National Lottery Heritage Fund, said: “Heritage has a crucial role to play in contributing to a more equal society, and throughout the pandemic we’ve seen the value that it can bring to people, communities and the economy.

“We believe everyone should be able to benefit from our funding, regardless of age, disability, ethnicity, gender, sexuality, faith, class or income.