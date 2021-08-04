Harry and Meghan asked governor-general about New Zealand move

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex asked the Queen’s representative in New Zealand about moving to the country less than six months into their life as a working royal couple.

Harry and Meghan spoke to governor-general Dame Patsy Reddy during their autumn 2018 trip to the country and inquired whether it would be “theoretically possible” to live there.

The Sussexes’ thoughts about moving to a Commonwealth country were aired during their bombshell Oprah Winfrey interview, when the duchess revealed at the time they wanted to “take a step back” and had suggested New Zealand, South Africa or Canada.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex put on traditional Maori cloaks called Korowai during their 2018 visit to New Zealand (Paul Edwards/The Sun Wire)

She recalled the couple were tired, adding: “I remember they’d just been down to the Abel Tasman National Park when we sat down and had a drink, and they said that they could imagine living in a place like this and wondered whether we thought it would be theoretically possible. Even possible for them to have a place in New Zealand.

“Of course, we said, ‘Sure. It would be fine’. There are lots of opportunities to live in New Zealand, but that would be something that they’d have to explore.

“They were looking at how they might raise their family. And obviously they’ve made some decisions since.”

Harry and Meghan had visited New Zealand over a few days at the end of October and beginning of November 2018, the last stop in a hectic 16-day royal tour of the South Pacific.

Harry and Meghan, pictured during their visit to Rotorua, New Zealand, enquired about moving to New Zealand (Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA)

She said they seemed impressed with access to the outdoors and their interactions with New Zealanders.

During the month of October, former royal aide Jason Knauf, who at the time worked for the Sussexes as their communications secretary, made a bullying complaint against the duchess to the Duke of Cambridge’s then private secretary, in an apparent attempt to force Buckingham Palace to protect staff.

Meghan revealed in her Winfrey interview how a few months later in mid-January 2019 when pregnant with son Archie, she told Harry she was having suicidal thoughts and said to her husband she could not be left alone, when he suggested she not attend an event at the Royal Albert Hall.

The Sussexes’ decision to leave the UK was effectively made a year after their New Zealand trip when, following a royal tour to southern Africa, they travelled to North America for a break in autumn 2019 and never permanently returned.

The governor-general was asked about her relationship with the Queen and added that she regularly expresses her confidential views of what is happening in New Zealand with its head of state, such as the nation’s response to the pandemic.

She said the communication “is quite touchingly old-fashioned, by letter”.

Dame Patsy Reddy with the Queen (Victoria Jones/PA)

“As she says, ‘I like to know what’s happening between the lines’.”

Many people in New Zealand believe the country should become an independent republic but Dame Patsy said she believes the Queen should remain the head of state because the arrangement works and has strong historical links.

She said New Zealand has a special connection to the monarchy because its founding document, the Treaty of Waitangi, was signed by Maori and a representative of Queen Victoria.

Asked about a future scenario in which a monarch might turn out to be dictatorial or autocratic, Dame Patsy said the same scenario with an elected president would be likely to be worse.

“We’ve seen how that doesn’t work in other countries in the world,” she said.

“But actually, because the monarch is much more of a theoretical construct, a figurehead rather than an actual ruler, I think it gives us a measure of safety, constitutional safety.”