Boxer to be made unofficial mayor of Wolverhampton as city celebrates silver

Boxer Ben Whittaker will get the chance to become the unofficial mayor of Wolverhampton after winning Olympic silver, the city’s mayor has pledged.

Greg Brackenridge said Whittaker will receive a hero’s welcome on his return to the West Midlands – and had “earned a day with the mayoral chains”.

Mr Brackenridge said he had been inundated with phone calls since Whittaker joked after his quarter-final fight that he wanted to “become the mayor of Wolverhampton” if he won gold.

Whittaker won silver in Tokyo after losing a split decision to Cuba’s Arlen Lopez in the men’s light-heavyweight category.

Ben Whittaker and Cuba’s Arlen Lopez on the podium after the Olympic final bout (Mike Egerton/PA)

After watching the fight at his home, Mr Brackenridge admitted it was “bittersweet” to see 24-year-old Whittaker win silver.

He added: “There is disappointment of course because you always want to win, but I think he has done us all very, very proud.

“He’s really put us on the map – he’s managed to win a silver and we are really proud of him.

“My phone has not stopped ringing since Ben made his comment a few days ago.”

Mr Brackenridge, who has offered to let Whittaker attend an official function and don the mayoral chains on his return to Wolverhampton, said: “He’s going to get a hero’s welcome. Of course we are going to be doing that.