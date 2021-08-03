Team GB rules the waves with double gold medal wins

Tearful family members watched on as Team GB ruled the waves in Tokyo with sailors scooping double Olympic gold medal glory on Tuesday.

Giles Scott won gold in the men’s Finn class, Britain’s sixth successive title in the event, shortly after fellow sailors Dylan Fletcher and Stuart Bithell narrowly claimed first in the men’s 49er.

There were tears and jubilant scenes at Hollingworth Lake Sailing Club near Rochdale, Greater Manchester, as Bithell’s parents Vivian and Leslie watched the pair take the final turn in second but then edge over the finish line in front.

Fletcher’s mother Jane spoke of the agonising wait to see her son in action, after the race was postponed 24 hours due to low wind.

She told Good Morning Britain: “We were in the shaking position yesterday morning and then we had to stop shaking and then start shaking again this morning. I haven’t stopped! I’ve been blubbing all over the place, it’s amazing.”

Meanwhile, Scott finished fourth in his medal race to end the event on 45 points overall, just three points ahead of second place in a nail-biting finish.

The 34-year-old retained the title he won at Rio 2016, finishing ahead of Hungary’s Zsombor Berecz and Spain’s Joan Cardona Mendez.

Giles Scott defended his Rio 2016 title (Bernat Armangue/AP)

Scott’s father John described his pride as he and his wife Ros watched on at the National Sailing Academy in Weymouth, Dorset.

“I’m afraid I was up at 2.30am, I couldn’t sleep – but fortunately there was plenty on the telly, so I was watching all the sport, getting ready for this ride,” the 69-year-old told the PA news agency.

“I’m proud for him as much I’m proud of him… he’s shown his mettle by coming back into this boat, and after a really rocky first day, showing why he was defending Olympic champion.”

The couple spoke to their son via video call after his victory, when Mr Scott said his son told him ‘I’m relieved to see I didn’t give you a heart attack’.

The wins at Japan’s Enoshima Yacht Harbour took Britain’s gold medal haul to 13.

Great Britain’s Anna Burnet and John Gimson compete during the mixed Nacra 17 medal race at the 2020 (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

Burnet’s mother Louise Burnet, from Shandon, Gare Loch, in Argyll and Bute, Scotland, said she was “completely over the moon” after the “awesome result”.

Mrs Burnet told PA: “We would never ever have dreamed of this happening.

“I’m a very proud mum.”