Max Whitlock reunited with wife and daughter after success in Tokyo

Gymnast Max Whitlock embraced his family as he arrived back in the UK after becoming one of Britain’s most successful Olympians.

The 28-year-old from Hertfordshire secured gold in the men’s pommel horse competition on Sunday – the sixth Olympic medal of his career – as his young daughter and wider family watched from home.

A gold medallist at the Rio games in 2016, Whitlock has since married his childhood sweetheart Leah and welcomed now two-year-old Willow into the world.

Olympic gymnast Max Whitlock hugs his daughter Willow as he arrives back at London Heathrow Airport (Steve Parsons/PA)

The family-of-three reunited with hugs and smiles, and were pictured walking hand-in-hand.

Max Whitlock hugs his wife Leah (Steve Parsons/PA)

Shortly before his win in Japan, Leah shared a photo on Twitter of their daughter sitting alongside her cousins ready to watch her father compete on TV.

Max Whitlock with his wife Leah and daughter Willow (Steve Parsons/PA)

“You did the most amazing routine going up first and under so much pressure and you went for it. Just amazing. We can’t wait to see you! We love you so much!!”

She also posted video clips of her husband’s family celebrating his win.