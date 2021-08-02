NHS Covid-19 app updated to reduce impact of ‘pingdemic’

Published:

The NHS Covid-19 app is being updated so fewer contacts will be instructed to isolate amid an increase in people being pinged since lockdown restrictions ended.

The “logic” behind the app’s system will be tweaked, meaning a person will need to have been near a positive but asymptomatic individual two days prior, instead of five, the Department for Health and Social Care (DHSC) said.

Changes do not mean the sensitivity has been altered, nor the risk threshold.

“We want to reduce the disruption that self-isolation can cause for people and businesses, while ensuring we’re protecting those most at risk from this virus,” Health and Social Care Secretary, Sajid Javid said.

“This update to the app will help ensure that we are striking the right balance.

“It’s so important that people isolate when asked to do so in order to stop the spread of the virus and protect their communities.”

