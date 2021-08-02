Latest weekly Covid-19 rates for local authority areas in England

Here is Monday’s update of Covid-19 case rates for every local authority area in England.

The figures, for the seven days to July 29, are based on the number of people who have tested positive for Covid-19 in either a lab-reported or rapid lateral flow test, by specimen date.

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent four days (July 30-August 2) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

(PA Graphics)

Lincoln has the highest rate, with 649 new cases in the seven days to July 29 – the equivalent of 653.6 per 100,000 people.

This is up from 356.5 in the seven days to July 22.

Middlesbrough has the second highest rate, down from 1,044.1 to 573.1, with 808 new cases.

Blackpool has the third highest rate, down from 768.0 to 516.3, with 720 new cases.

The five areas with the biggest week-on-week rises are:

Lincoln (up from 356.5 to 653.6)

Exeter (396.5 to 504.5)

Somerset West & Taunton (175.4 to 243.7)

North Kesteven (277.1 to 343.8)

Breckland (166.5 to 207.2)

(PA Graphics)

Here is the list in full.

From left to right: name of local authority; rate of new cases in the seven days to July 29; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to July 29; rate of new cases in the seven days to July 22; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to July 22.