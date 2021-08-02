Five-year-old boy found dead in river in Bridgend named by police

A “handsome and clever” five-year-old boy found dead in a river in South Wales has been named as Logan Mwangi.

The body of the youngster was found in the Ogmore River near Pandy Park in Bridgend after police were called to a report of a missing child at 5.45am on Saturday.

He was taken to the Princess of Wales Hospital, where it was confirmed he had died.

On Sunday evening, South Wales Police announced a 39-year-old man, a 30-year-old woman and a 13-year-old boy, all from the Bridgend area, had been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Police at the scene in Sarn, Bridgend (Ben Birchall/PA)

“He has been named as Logan Mwangi, also known as Logan Williamson, from Sarn.

“Three people arrested in connection with the investigation, a 39-year-old man, a 30-year-old woman and a 13-year-old boy, remain in custody.”

Officers previously said they were not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.

The force appealed for anyone with information to contact the major crime team, quoting the reference number 2100268674.

Those wishing to pay their respects were asked to place teddy bears at a lamp-post and footbridge near the scene of the tragedy.

People arrived throughout Sunday and Monday to lay flowers, tributes, toys and teddies in front of the police cordon by the river.

Many of those who came to lay tributes said they did not know Logan or his family but travelled to the area after hearing news of his death.

A number of police cordons were placed around the river, as well as in front of a property on Lower Llansantffraid, the road opposite.

Police cordoned off a property near the river (Claire Hayhurst/PA)

On Saturday, Chief Inspector Geraint White said detectives were keeping an “open mind” about what happened.

“We are keeping an open mind and are working hard to establish the full circumstances of his death so that we can provide answers to his family,” he said.

“This is an extensive and sensitive investigation, and many people have been affected by this death.

“We would request that respect is extended to all those involved and that people do not speculate about this incident on social media as this is an active investigation.