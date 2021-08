British swimmers Adam Peaty and Tom Dean have arrived back in the UK after their success at Tokyo 2020.

Team GB claimed a record eight swimming medals, eclipsing their previous best of seven at the 1908 Games.

Peaty, 26, won two golds and a silver in Tokyo, including retaining his men’s 100-metre breaststroke title.

Adam Peaty sign autographs at Heathrow Airport (Aaron Chown/PA)

The two Olympians touched down at Heathrow Airport on Monday evening and were pictured wearing their medals as they signed autographs and posed for photographs.