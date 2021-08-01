Whitlock pommel victory brings double golden Sunday for Team GB

Max Whitlock’s successful defence of his Olympic pommel horse title made it a doubly golden Sunday for Team GB in Japan.

The 28-year-old gymnast from Hertfordshire became a six-time Olympic medallist as his young daughter watched on from home.

Whitlock topped the podium after former cook Charlotte Worthington secured gold for Team GB in the BMX freestyle earlier in the day.

Sunday’s successes brings Team GB’s medal tally so far in the Tokyo games to 32, with 10 golds, 10 silvers and 12 bronzes.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson welcomed Whitlock’s victory, tweeting: “Congratulations @maxwhitlock1! Another fantastic result for @TeamGB”

Great Britain’s Charlotte Worthington in action (Mike Egerton/PA)

Shortly before his victorious performance in Japan, his wife shared a photo on Twitter of their daughter sitting alongside her cousins ready to watch her father compete on TV.

She later tweeted after her husband’s win: “We are so unbelievably proud of you @maxwhitlock1

“You did the most amazing routine going up first and under so much pressure and you went for it. Just amazing. We can’t wait to see you! We love you so much!!”

Whitlock, who threw down an early gauntlet to his competitors by going first on the pommel, said he felt “absolutely lost for words” and “completely overwhelmed” after his win.

He told the BBC that defending his title had been “a million times harder” than winning it for the first time in Rio, adding: “This is probably the most pressured environment I’ve ever been in.”

Whitlock hailed Team GB’s ongoing successes and said: “The gold medals have been flowing in and I just wanted to do the same thing and to come out here and get my own. I feel very proud.”

He reflected on the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, adding: “Just over a year ago we were stuck in our homes so it’s been (a) crazy, crazy journey to come from there to this, and make the most of it, from pommel horsing in my garden to Olympic gold medal.”

Earlier on Sunday, Worthington, from Manchester, landed the first-ever 360 backflip to be performed in women’s BMX freestyle competition, having worked in a Mexican restaurant as she trained for this year’s Games.

The 25-year-old’s gold was followed by a bronze for Declan Brooks in the men’s freestyle while a British quartet won a silver in the last swimming event in the pool, the 4×100 men’s medley.

Great Britain’s (left-right) Duncan Scott, Luke Greenbank, James Guy and Adam Peaty after winning the silver medal in the men’s 4x100m medley relay (Joe Giddens/PA)

Her former manager at the Racconto Lounge in Bury, Jordan Carter, told the PA news agency: “I feel really proud of her.”

Worthington’s mother Sarah told Times Radio the win was “a bit like a dream really”, while Zoe Morris, headteacher of Chorlton High School where Worthington was a pupil, tweeted the performance was “inspirational”.

Brooks’ and Worthington’s medals means Team GB finished on the podium in all four BMX competitions in Tokyo.

Meanwhile, in the pool, Duncan Scott won a record fourth medal at the Games with a silver in the medley relay alongside Luke Greenbank, James Guy, and Adam Peaty.