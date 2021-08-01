Tom Daley knits in the stands during women’s Olympic diving final

Tom Daley caught the attention of the cameras at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre as he knitted his way through the women’s three metres springboard diving final.

Pictures showed Daley sat in his Team GB kit while working with some brightly coloured yarn on Sunday.

(Joe Giddens/PA)

“Just confirming his National Treasure status in my eyes,” tweeted journalist Rosanna Lockwood.

After winning gold in the synchronised 10 metres platform earlier in the week, the four-time Olympian proved he is a man of many talents by knitting a pouch to keep his gold medal safe.

Shi Tingmao of China secured the gold medal in Sunday’s three-metre springboard final, finishing ahead of compatriot Wang Han.