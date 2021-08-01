Tom Daley knits in the stands during women’s Olympic diving final

UK NewsPublished:

Daley won gold in the synchronised 10 metres platform earlier in the week.

Tom Daley caught the attention of the cameras at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre as he knitted his way through the women’s three metres springboard diving final.

Pictures showed Daley sat in his Team GB kit while working with some brightly coloured yarn on Sunday.

Great Britain’s Tom Daley knits in the stands during the Women’s 3m Springboard Final at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre on the ninth day of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Japan. Picture date: Sunday August 1, 2021
(Joe Giddens/PA)

“Just confirming his National Treasure status in my eyes,” tweeted journalist Rosanna Lockwood.

After winning gold in the synchronised 10 metres platform earlier in the week, the four-time Olympian proved he is a man of many talents by knitting a pouch to keep his gold medal safe.

Shi Tingmao of China secured the gold medal in Sunday’s three-metre springboard final, finishing ahead of compatriot Wang Han.

Daley, meanwhile, will go for a second gold medal when he dives in the individual 10m platform competition later in the week.

