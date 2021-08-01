Three held on suspicion of murder after five-year-old boy found dead in river

Three people have been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a five-year-old boy who was pulled from a river in Wales.

South Wales Police were called at 5.45am on Saturday to a report of concern for a missing child in the Sarn area of Bridgend.

Officers attended and found the child in the Ogmore River near Pandy Park.

The force said on Sunday evening that a 39-year-old man, a 30-year-old woman and a 13-year-old boy, all from the Bridgend area, have been arrested on suspicion of murder.

The boy was taken to Princess of Wales Hospital where his death was confirmed.

An investigation was ongoing into the circumstances of the incident, with police calling for witnesses who were in the area at 5.45am on Saturday to come forward with information about how the child ended up in the water.

Chief Inspector Geraint White had said: “This is a tragic incident in which a young child has sadly lost their life.

“We are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed this incident, or who has any information, to get in touch.

“We would ask the public not to speculate about this incident on social media as this is an active investigation.

“If you have any information that can help, please report this to us.

“Our thoughts are with the family and we are supporting them in every way we can.”

Mr White said that “regular contact” had been made with the boy’s family, who are being supported by specialist trained officers.

He added: “The local neighbourhood police team will continue to support and speak to residents in the area, and I encourage people to talk to them if they have any concerns.

“We recognise there are a lot of people in the local community who would like answers about what happened to him.

“We are keeping an open mind and are working hard to establish the full circumstances of his death so that we can provide answers to his family.

“This is an extensive and sensitive investigation and many people have been affected by this death.”

He thanked members of the local community for their “understanding and support”.