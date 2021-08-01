Swimmer Duncan has always been special, says coach after Olympic triumph

The coach of Olympic hero Duncan Scott said he has “always been special” as he touted the swimmer as one of Scotland’s greatest-ever athletes.

Alloa-born Scott won his fourth medal of the Tokyo games in the early hours of Sunday, claiming silver in the 4×100 metres medley relay – adding to his tally of two silvers and one gold so far at the games.

The tally is the highest by any British athlete at a single Olympics.

“All of life’s experiences – good or bad – prepare us to face our biggest challenges. Having been part of Duncan’s journey for 16 years, this meet was always a key goal on the journey.

“His level of preparation and commitment to try and achieve his goals was nothing short of inspiring.

“Although perhaps not all of the dreams were fulfilled, it’s fitting that his ambition, desire and relentless competitive nature has won him the accolade of Team GB’s most-decorated athlete at an Olympics.

“Duncan is one of Scotland’s all-time best athletes across all sports – and he won’t stop here with two or three more Olympics left in him. I hope he enjoys all the praise and adulation he duly deserves.”

Duncan Scott was part of the team which won the 4×100 metres medley relay on Sunday (Joe Giddens/PA)

Tigg, who is also in Tokyo with the team, added: “It has been a fast-paced nine days here in Tokyo – and to be part of the best-ever Team GB swimming performance at an Olympics is a real privilege.

“I know the hard work that has gone on – in incredibly challenging times – to get to this point, both in Stirling and across the wider British swimming community.

“The Stirling University performances have been excellent – we’re all extremely proud of their efforts throughout this meet.