Woman dies in ‘severe fire’ at two-storey house in West Midlands

A woman has died after a “severe fire” at a two-storey house in the West Midlands.

West Midlands Fire Service said it responded to reports of a house fire in Harvest Road, Smethwick, at 4.35am on Saturday.

Four fire engines and 19 firefighters responded, from Oldbury, West Bromwich, Woodgate Valley and Smethwick fire stations.

We're saddened to confirm the death of a woman who was this morning rescued by our crews from a severe house fire in Harvest Road, Smethwick. Firefighters also led a man and a second woman to safety. Our thoughts are with them and everyone affected by this incident. — West Midlands Fire Service (@WestMidsFire) July 31, 2021

The service described the incident as “a severe fire which affected all of the semi-detached house”.

A woman believed to be in her 30s, who was found unconscious in a bedroom and rescued by firefighters, was confirmed dead shortly afterwards.

A man and a woman, believed to be in their 50s, were led to safety and given first aid by fire crews.

They were taken to hospital by the ambulance service.

“The fire was confirmed to be out by 6.20am and, an hour later, our resources at the scene were scaled down to one fire engine.