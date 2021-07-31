Volunteer marshal dies after accident at Brands Hatch race meeting

A volunteer marshal has died following an accident during a race meeting at Brands Hatch circuit, the British Automobile Racing Club (BARC) has said.

The incident occurred during an event at the Kent racing track on Saturday afternoon.

A spokesman for Kent Police said the force was called shortly before 3pm following a collision involving a car and two people on foot at Brands Hatch.

He said officers attended the scene and carried out inquiries, with no suspicious circumstances being reported.

“The rest of the day’s racing activity was cancelled.”

The BARC said it would be working with national governing body Motorsport UK and local police following the incident.

It added: “On behalf of everyone connected with the BARC, we are devastated by loss of one of the amazing volunteer marshal community who do so much to enable the sport to take place.

“Our thoughts and best wishes are with the family and friends of all those involved.

“It is anticipated that the event will resume on Sunday.”

Motorsports UK tweeted: “The thoughts of everyone at Motorsport UK are with the marshal’s family, the event organisers, and other members of the motorsport community present.

“Together with BARC we have begun a full investigation into the accident.”

Former Formula One driver Karun Chandhok wrote on Twitter: “Very sad news coming from Brands Hatch today.

“Marshalls are volunteers who give up their weekends to support the sport they love. Awful to hear that a member of this close knit community lost their life.