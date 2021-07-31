Second arrest in fatal stabbing investigation

A second person has been arrested following the death of a man stabbed in south-east London.
A 25-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of murder and perverting the course of justice on Friday, the Metropolitan Police said.
She remains in custody at a south London police station.
Emergency services were called to reports of a stabbing in Welland Street, Greenwich, shortly after 1am on Friday.
His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.
A post-mortem examination will be carried out in due course.
A 20-year-old man also found nearby suffering from stab injuries was arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in hospital in a stable condition.
Officers are keen to hear from any witnesses who have not yet spoken to police.
Detective Chief Inspector Chris Wood said: “My thoughts are with Reece’s family as they come to terms with his tragic death. I can assure them that we will do everything we can do bring those responsible to justice.
“My team has already spoken to a number of key witnesses who were nearby at the time to the attack, although I believe there were other people present who have not yet come forward. I would urge them to do so as soon as possible.”
Any witnesses or those who have information that could help police are asked to call 101 quoting CAD 354/30 Jul.