Second arrest in fatal stabbing investigation

A second person has been arrested following the death of a man stabbed in south-east London.

A 25-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of murder and perverting the course of justice on Friday, the Metropolitan Police said.

She remains in custody at a south London police station.

Emergency services were called to reports of a stabbing in Welland Street, Greenwich, shortly after 1am on Friday.

Reece Williams, 29, died in hospital after being found with stab wounds on Friday (Metropolitan Police/PA)

His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

A post-mortem examination will be carried out in due course.

A 20-year-old man also found nearby suffering from stab injuries was arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in hospital in a stable condition.

Officers are keen to hear from any witnesses who have not yet spoken to police.

Detective Chief Inspector Chris Wood said: “My thoughts are with Reece’s family as they come to terms with his tragic death. I can assure them that we will do everything we can do bring those responsible to justice.

“My team has already spoken to a number of key witnesses who were nearby at the time to the attack, although I believe there were other people present who have not yet come forward. I would urge them to do so as soon as possible.”