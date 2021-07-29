Social media accounts of radical preacher Anjem Choudary suspended

Social media accounts belonging to radical preacher Anjem Choudary have been suspended mere weeks after a wider public speaking ban was lifted.

Twitter said the extremist’s account had been “permanently suspended for violating the Twitter rules” of its violent organisations policy.

Choudary, from Ilford in east London, said his Twitter account was suspended on Wednesday, before Facebook followed suit on Thursday.

Facebook has been approached for comment but is yet to confirm the ban.

(Dominic Lipinski/PA)

He was freed automatically half-way through a five-and-a-half year sentence.

A string of more than 20 strict licence conditions which Choudary has been subject to since his release expired on July 18.

As well as being prohibited from speaking in public, his internet and mobile phone use was restricted and he was banned from being in contact with people who may be suspected of extremist-related offences without prior approval.