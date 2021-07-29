Man charged after priest assaulted in cathedral

UK NewsPublished:

The incident happened in Edinburgh on Monday.

Man charged after priest assaulted in cathedral

A man has been charged after a priest was assaulted while praying in a cathedral.

The incident happened in St Mary’s Catholic Cathedral in York Place, Edinburgh, on Monday morning.

Police said that a 31-year-old man was arrested in Cumbria and charged in connection with the incident.

He has also been charged in connection with an assault at Princes Street Gardens East on Monday.

A 31-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with an assault at a cathedral on York Place in Edinburgh…

Posted by Edinburgh Police Division on Thursday, July 29, 2021

A police spokesman said: “A 31-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with an assault at a cathedral on York Place in Edinburgh on Monday July 26.

“The man has also been charged in connection with a further assault at Princes Street Gardens East on Monday July 26.”

UK News

Most Read

Top Stories

More From The Jersey Evening Post

Sport

Features

Travel

Business

UK & International News

UK News

Viral News

World News