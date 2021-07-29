Latest weekly Covid-19 rates for local authority areas in England

Here is Thursday’s update of Covid-19 case rates for every local authority area in England.

The figures, for the seven days to July 25, are based on the number of people who have tested positive for Covid-19 in either a lab-reported or rapid lateral flow test, by specimen date.

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent four days (July 26-29) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

(PA Graphics)

Middlesbrough continues to have the highest rate, with 1,125 new cases in the seven days to July 25 – the equivalent of 798.0 per 100,000 people.

This is down from 1,394.5 in the seven days to July 18.

Redcar & Cleveland has the second highest rate, down from 1,546.5 to 767.0, with 1,052 new cases.

Stockton-on-Tees has the third highest rate, down from 1,220.2 to 681.5, with 1,345 new cases.

The two recording a week-on-week rise are:

Torridge (up from 276.9 to 304.7)

Wellingborough (309.9 to 333.7)

(PA Graphics)

Here is the list in full.

From left to right: name of local authority; rate of new cases in the seven days to July 25; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to July 25; rate of new cases in the seven days to July 18; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to July 18.