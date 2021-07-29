Inquiry chairman declines request to censure Ken Clarke over ‘pompous’ behaviour

Victims of the infected blood scandal asked the chairman of the Infected Blood Inquiry if they could censure former health secretary Ken Clarke for being “arrogant, pompous and contemptuous towards people who had suffered so much” during this week’s hearing.

Sam Stein QC made an application to address Lord Clarke on behalf of several families to ask him how he felt he had conducted himself while giving evidence to Sir Brian Langstaff over the past three days.

Lord Clarke, who was not in the room at the time of the request, later apologised to lead counsel Jenni Richards QC for “showing signs of impatience” during questioning, adding that his behaviour had been “combative”.

In response, Sir Brian said he “well understood” the reasons for the application from the families but declined the request.

Lord Kenneth Clarke has now concluded his evidence. Sir Brian thanked Lord Clarke for his time and added "I can't think that anyone who has listened to your evidence will forget it in a hurry". — Infected Blood Inquiry (@bloodinquiry) July 29, 2021

“I do not think that will help me to resolve the issues,” Sir Brian told the hearing.

“Part of the job of this inquiry is to look at all the evidence from whichever source it comes.

“Part of that evidence is the identity and character of the individual who is concerned with the passages of evidence with which this inquiry is concerned.

“I do not think that it is helpful to ask someone if they are arrogant, pompous and contemptuous of others.”

It came after a fractious few days during the hearing when Lord Clarke appeared to become irritated with questions being presented to him, describing one as “pretty pointless”.

Lead counsel Jenni Richards QC questioning Lord Clarke during the week (Infected Blood Inquiry/PA)

Des Collins, solicitor to 1,500 infected and affected clients, said: “The application, though highly unusual in nature, is unlikely to have come as any great surprise to those who have spent the last two-and-a-half days watching Lord Clarke give evidence.

“However the issue for the inquiry is not so much Lord Clarke’s demeanour but the extent to which his evidence assists the inquiry in getting to the truth of matters some 40 years on.”

Tony Farrugia, whose father Barry and uncles died after contracting HIV and hepatitis through infected plasma, said Lord Clarke had been “totally disrespectful to all the victims and the families”.

He told the PA news agency: “He’s been disrespectful to the council, disrespectful to the chair. He constantly talks over people. There’s no way that this man should have ever been given a lordship. He should not be in the House of Lords.

“We’ve got every faith in Sir Brian and that this inquiry will lead to the conclusions it should. We want the truth, we want accountability and we want the government to pay compensation for what it’s done to these people.”

Jason Evans, the founder of Factor 8, a non-profit organisation which represents survivors and families of victims, said Lord Clarke had been a “total disgrace” during the week.

The Infected Blood Inquiry memorial at Fleetbank House in London (Infected Blood Inquiry/PA)

Clive Smith, chairman of The Haemophilia Society, added that Lord Clarke’s behaviour had been a “shocking slap in the face” to those whose lives have been devastated by the scandal.

“His complete lack of compassion and remorse for the suffering caused by this scandal is a disgrace, which reflects the British Government’s shameful indifference on this issue for many decades,” Mr Smith said.