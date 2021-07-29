Hotel guest in court accused of £250,000 damage to luxury room

UK NewsPublished:

Ofer Tsofan is charged with arson and criminal damage to the Four Seasons in London’s Park Lane.

An Israeli national has been accused of causing £250,000 worth of damage in a luxury hotel room in London.

Ofer Tsofan, 52, is charged with arson, criminal damage and assaulting two police officers at the Four Seasons in Park Lane on July 24.

Tsofan’s case was heard in his absence at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

The court was told that “significant damage” was alleged to have been caused after a fire was set off in a hotel room at around 10pm.

It is estimated a quarter of a million pounds of damage was caused.

Tsofan, who was arrested at just after 11pm, was alleged to have been in London on a business trip.

He was denied bail and remanded in custody to appear at Southwark Crown Court on August 26.

