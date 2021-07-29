France ‘amber plus’ because of variant on island 6,000 miles from Paris – Raab

Holidaymakers returning from France are being required to self-isolate because of high cases of a coronavirus variant on an island 6,000 miles from Paris, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has revealed.

Mr Raab told the BBC Radio 4 Today programme that the decision to put France on the amber plus list was “based on the prevalence of the so-called Beta variant, in particular in the Reunion bit of France”.

Reunion is a French island in the Indian Ocean, east of Madagascar.

He insisted that “we want to get France up the traffic light system as soon as possible”.

A spokesman for Brittany Ferries said: “This is madness. It would be like France hammering British holidaymakers due to a Covid outbreak on the Falkland Islands.

“It makes you wonder if those in the centre of power have access to an atlas or a geography GCSE between them.”