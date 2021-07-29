Archer fish show off Olympic credentials by shooting at target

Archer fish at an aquarium have been showing off their Olympic credentials by shooting bullseyes on a target.

The fish shoot prey out of the sky by firing a jet of water out of their mouths and, thanks to a special set-up rigged up by staff at Sea Life London Aquarium, they proved they can find a target as well.

“The archer fish are unique creatures and the perfect fishy athletes to get the team in the mood for a summer of sport.”