Three-quarters of adults comfortable discussing funeral wishes, survey says

Three-quarters of adults now feel comfortable discussing their funeral wishes, new research has shown, suggesting Brits may be more open to talking about death following the coronavirus crisis.

Some 40% of 18 to 24-year-olds have already thought about the way they would like to say goodbye, according to a survey commissioned by Co-op Funeralcare.

The My Wishes, My Way report, which polled 2,003 adults, found that 69% said it is not important for their funeral to be in a religious setting, while just over a fifth (22%) would prefer mourners to dress in bright colours.

However, the poll in June of this year found that 75% of those who intend to have a funeral now feel comfortable discussing their final wishes with loved ones.

Over a third (37%) said that funerals were generally too sombre and should be more uplifting, with 81% of those who intend to have a funeral wanting their funeral to be a celebration of life.

The funeral provider, which has been tracking attitudes into death for more than a decade, said that the events of the past 18 months had caused a shift in the nation’s attitudes towards mourning and death.

Co-op Funeralcare’s managing director Samantha Tyrer said: “As we have lived through the pandemic and seen such a tragic and unimaginable loss of life, the nation’s attitude towards death and dying has been changing.