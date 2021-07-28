Scotland follows England to drop quarantine for fully vaccinated EU/US visitors

People from the US and the EU – except France – who have been double vaccinated will be able to travel to Scotland without quarantining from Monday.

The Scottish Government’s announcement follows UK Transport Secretary Grant Shapps unveiling the same changes for England.

The need for travellers to self-isolate for 10 days on arrival in Scotland is being waived subject to the countries covered remaining on the amber travel list.

The need to take a further PCR test on day eight is being dropped.

Scottish Transport Secretary Michael Matheson said: “This has only been made possible due to the overwhelming success of our vaccination programme here in Scotland when coupled with successful rollouts of vaccination schemes in the EU and US.

“Fully vaccinated travellers will be able to travel to Scotland under this significant relaxation of international travel measures, providing a boost for the tourism sector and wider economy while ensuring public health is protected.

“This new arrangement will be carefully monitored by clinicians and kept under close review as we seek to put Scotland firmly on the path to recovery – but people should continue to think very carefully about travelling – especially given the prevalence and unpredictable nature of variants of concern.”

Transport Secretary Michael Matheson confirmed the changes (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Concern over the Beta variant means people arriving who have been in France in the previous 10 days are not eligible.

The relaxation of the rules extends to the four European Free Trade Association members – Norway, Iceland, Switzerland and Lichtenstein – and the microstates of Monaco, Andorra and Vatican City.

Edinburgh Airport chief executive Gordon Dewar said the move would help kick-start economic recovery.

He said: “Confirmation that Scotland will align with England is very welcome and a relief to the industry.

“We are still miles away from normality, but this is a big step in the right direction.