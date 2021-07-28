Patients evacuated after lightning sets fire to hospital roof

UK NewsPublished:

A ward at Trafford General Hospital has been affected.

A small number of patients and staff have been evacuated from a ward at Trafford General Hospital following a lightning strike.

Firefighters are tackling a blaze on the roof of a building at the hospital in Greater Manchester.

In a statement, Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service said: “Just after 2.20pm this afternoon, seven fire engines were called to reports of a fire at a building on Moorside Road in Flixton.

Firefighter stock
Firefighters are tackling a blaze at the hostpial (Rui Vieria/PA)

“Crews remain in attendance at this time.”

Manchester University NHS Foundation Trust confirmed the hospital was struck by lightning which caused a fire in an area of the roof.

It added that patients and staff had been safely evacuated.

