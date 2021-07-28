‘No conclusive proof’ phrase was ‘entirely accurate’, Ken Clarke tells inquiry

Ken Clarke’s use of the phrase “there is no conclusive evidence that Aids is transmitted by blood products” to the press and Parliament in 1983 was “entirely accurate” for the time, an inquiry has heard.

Lord Clarke, who was health minister from 1982 to 1985 and subsequently health secretary from 1988 to 1990, defended his use of the statement 38 years ago.

The inquiry heard it was originally used in a press release in September 1983 announcing a new leaflet which was created to “discourage” those who were highly at risk of contracting Aids not to donate blood.

Appearing as a witness for the Infected Blood Inquiry, Lord Clarke told the hearing he was not the “author” of the phrase but he did agree with its use and it being attributed to him.

Lord Kenneth Clarke today continues his evidence. Lord Clarke held roles in Government including Minister of State for Health 1982-85 and Secretary of State for Health 1988-90. Watch live from 10:00: https://t.co/Rjyc54WVV1 pic.twitter.com/3jwBr8jPfN — Infected Blood Inquiry (@bloodinquiry) July 28, 2021

The quote from Lord Clarke, used in the press release at the time as his role as health minister, said: “It has been suggested that Aids may be transmitted in blood or blood products, there is no conclusive proof that this is so. Nevertheless I can well appreciate the concern that this suggestion may cause.

“We must continue to minimise any possible risk of transmission of the disease by blood donation but it is not possible to test a person’s blood for the presence of Aids.”

The release went on to urge people who were at risk of Aids not to donate blood.

It was repeated again by Lord Clarke in a written response during Parliament in November 1983. Conservative MP Edwina Currie had questioned what advice had been given to hospitals concerned about the use of imported Factor VIII, a treatment given to haemophiliacs which was later found to be infected with hepatitis and Aids.

“It wasn’t drafted by a minister. I can’t remember who did it but obviously somebody, somewhere, decided that that was the best most accurate line to take,” Lord Clarke said.

“It was repeatedly used by every minister. We kept repeating that because that was a scientific advice we had until it was perfectly clear to the medics that there was in fact sufficient proof [that Aids was transmitted]… we weren’t playing down that possibility.

“It seems to me…it’s a perfectly accurate description of where medical opinion was at that time. That’s presumably why the haemophilia doctors, the real experts, were still using Factor VIII.”

Lead counsel Jenni Richards QC pressed why the phrase “blood products are a likely cause of transmission of Aids” was not used instead, as it was the “mainstream view” in the department of health at that time, according to previous witness Dr Diana Walford.

Lead Counsel, Jenni Richards QC giving a presentation of evidence to the Infected Blood Inquiry. (Infected Blood Inquiry/PA)

Ms Richards questioned if the line should have included an “express recognition” that Aids could be transmitted.

Lord Clarke responded: “Not really, it’s perfectly bloody obvious that everybody was working on that basis. This is just a drafting argument. There’s no secrecy about the fact there was a serious worry that people might be getting Aids from blood products.”

The inquiry is being held to investigate the scandal which emerged in the 1980s and saw thousands diagnosed with HIV/Aids and/or hepatitis after receiving blood product treatments for haemophilia.

Around 3,000 people have died as a result of receiving infected blood products during treatment.

The Infected Blood Inquiry, an independent investigation into those who were affected by the transfusions, is hearing evidence from Lord Clarke for three days this week.