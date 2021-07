NHS in England set to appoint first female chief executive

Amanda Pritchard is expected to become the new head of the NHS in England.

Ms Pritchard has worked as chief operating officer under outgoing boss Sir Simon Stevens, who finishes his tenure at the end of the week.

It has been reported that Ms Pritchard will be announced as his successor imminently.

She will take over in the midst of a third wave of Covid-19 and as the NHS faces an unprecedented backlog of care, with more than five million on the waiting list.

Ms Pritchard has held a number of key roles across the health service, including running the busy London trust Guy’s and St Thomas’ and as chief executive of NHS Improvement.

The Duchess of Cornwall (left) alongside Amanda Pritchard (Aaron Chown/PA)

She joined the NHS through the graduate management training scheme in 1997.

Ms Pritchard has also served as a health team leader in the Cabinet Office’s delivery unit.

The role of chief executive in the NHS in England was first created in 1985 and it is the first time that a woman has been given the title.