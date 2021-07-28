New billboard campaign calls for end to the monarchy

Anti-monarchy activists have launched a new billboard campaign calling for the abolition of the monarchy.

The pressure group Republic has stepped up its drive to encourage the UK to back an elected head of state instead of a sovereign.

Raising more than £16,000 through crowd-funding so far, Republic has commissioned 12 billboards which are going up this week, with a further 15 planned for September and more to follow.

The new billboard campaign by Republic (Republic/PA)

Billboards will also appear in Cardiff, Swansea, Bristol and London later in the year.

Graham Smith, chief executive of Republic, said: “The monarchy is wrong in principle, wrong in practice and it’s bad for British politics. That’s the message we want the country to hear.”

We've posted the locations of Republic's first 12 billboards on the crowdfunder page. They're all going up this week. Check out the details at https://t.co/BlAMjMyWZZ pic.twitter.com/Lk3XFjPCuB — Republic (@RepublicStaff) July 28, 2021

Mr Smith said polls showed young people were in favour of an elected head of state, and that the succession of the Prince of Wales to the throne would be a major turning point for the growth of the country’s republican movement.

“The Queen is the monarchy, the monarchy is the Queen. King Charles may inherit the throne, but he won’t inherit the respect and deference enjoyed by his mother,” Mr Smith said.

He added: “We have been campaigning for the abolition of the monarchy for a long time but now we are at a crossroads.

“As the Queen’s reign draws to an end, it is time to demand a say in who should be our head of state.

The Queen and the Prince of Wales (Aaron Chown/PA)

“It is more divisive now than ever, with a widening gap in levels of support between young and old.