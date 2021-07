Historic steel company bought by Ministry of Defence

Unions have welcomed moves to nationalise a historic steel company, saying it ends years of instability.

The Ministry of Defence will buy Sheffield Forgemasters, saying it intends to invest up to £400 million into the firm for defence-critical plant, equipment and infrastructure over the next decade.

The cost of the acquisition is £2.56 million for the entire share capital of the company plus debt assumed.

We are pleased to announce that Sheffield Forgemasters is being acquired by the Ministry of Defence to support a £400m recapitalisation of our defence-critical plant and equipment over the next 10 years.https://t.co/ZRtznMTvZe — Sheffield Forgemasters (@ForgemastersHQ) July 28, 2021

Unite union assistant general secretary Steve Turner said: “Unite has been engaged in a long battle with the Ministry of Defence and the UK Government to protect UK steel supply to our defence and nuclear programmes, so today’s news will be welcomed with a huge sigh of relief right across our steel communities.

“It brings to an end years of instability for this historic 215-year-old company, but is also a sign that Government is maybe finally waking up to a crisis of its own making.

“Critical infrastructure industries like steel function better in public hands and advanced economies like our own need to have stable, secure domestic steel production capabilities to protect our national security interests as well as to compete in global markets.