Councillors in Newmarket pass no confidence vote in Matt Hancock

Councillors in the racing town of Newmarket have passed a vote of no confidence in their local MP, former health secretary Matt Hancock.

Mayor of Newmarket Michael Jefferys, who is a member of the Labour Party, used his casting vote to pass the motion at a meeting of Newmarket Town Council this week, with five voting for, five against and four abstentions.

The passed resolution states that West Suffolk MP Mr Hancock has “neglected the best interests of his constituents” and, as health secretary, “demonstrated hypocrisy and hubris in the pursuit of his own interests”.

Mr Jefferys said he has been “dismayed” at Mr Hancock’s performance as an MP and as health secretary, adding: “For someone in such a responsible position to then behave in the way that he has is for me the last straw.”