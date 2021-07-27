Shop prices tumble sharply on back of cheaper food and clothes

Shoppers have seen retail prices plunge more sharply this month on the back of summer clothing sales, while food also became cheaper, according to new data.

Shop prices fell by 1.2% year on year in July, according to the latest BRC-NielsenIQ shop price index.

It represented an acceleration in price decreases after deflation of 0.7% in June.

Food prices fell by 0.4% for the month, accelerating from a 0.2% decline in the previous month as major supermarket chains continue to compete with the low prices of German discount rivals Aldi and Lidl.

Meanwhile, non-food retailers, which include fashion and homeware firms, saw prices slide by 1.8% in July, following a 1% fall in June.

Ms Dickinson said: “With the reopening of some holiday destinations and other recreational activities, consumers broadened their spending to include more leisure and travel.

“In response, non-food retailers, particular fashion businesses, have been working hard to keep consumer appetite alive with summer sales.

“Unfortunately for consumers, low prices may not last forever.

“Recently, retailers have faced huge cost pressures as a result of rising costs of shipping, haulage and petrol as well as frictions from exiting the EU.

“The additional paperwork and physical checks on EU imports in October and January may push prices up in the long term.”

Mike Watson, head of retail and business insight at NielsenIQ, said: “It’s an uncertain time for many households as the economy slowly reopens, and recent NielsenIQ research shows 41% of all shoppers are watching their spend more than they did before the pandemic.