Government unveils 100 pledges as part of £1.6 billion disability strategy

The Government has unveiled 100 immediate pledges to improve the lives and opportunities of disabled people in a landmark £1.6 billion strategy that has drawn muted responses from charities.

A public awareness campaign to dispel ingrained stereotypes and a taskforce examining the increased costs disabled people face are being promised in the cross-department disability strategy.

The Government will also consult on whether to make it mandatory for employers with 250 or more staff to report on disability in their workforce, after a voluntary scheme did not yield enough data.

And an online access to work adjustments passport will be piloted later this year among recent education leavers, veterans and employees moving between roles to help them enter work, change job and progress their careers.

Charities representing disabled people welcomed some measures, but said the highly anticipated strategy lacks ambition, scope and funding and falls short of providing “transformational change”.

Around two thirds (65%) of the Government’s Disability Unit, which is responsible for the strategy, are said to be disabled, while the Government also consulted with charities, disabled people, carers and regional groups.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said it provides a “clear plan”, adding: “Just as our talented Paralympians are set to take the stage in Tokyo next month, at home we are harnessing that same ambition and spirit, to build a better and fairer life for all disabled people living in the UK.”

Minister for disabled people, Justin Tomlinson, said the strategy is a “transformational” document that will pave the way for the Government to be held accountable.

He told a media briefing: “Crucially, this is a living document.

“So this puts into black and white the starting position, everybody will go away, they will reflect, they will like some, they will like some things but want to see it pushed faster, they will see things that they think should be done.

“And what we do is we then gather all of that up and then link it to the relevant department or departments, and that then builds for the next document in 12 months’ time.”

Charities said the document is, in effect, a year-long action plan, and that it is hard to see how life will be improved for the next generation of disabled people without more concrete detail.

He said: “Today’s strategy represents a small step forward, but doesn’t take the strides needed to deliver transformational change for disabled people.”

Mark Hodgkinson, chief executive of the disability equality charity Scope, said areas that look promising include the consultation on mandatory disability reporting, and improvements to public transport.

But he said families will gain little beyond tweaks to the education system and the Government has not set out how it will close the disability employment gap, which stands at 28.6%.

He said: “Many of the short-term commitments made are to be welcomed, but the strategy as a whole falls short of the transformational plan that many disabled people expected and deserve.

“Unless we get clear detail beyond the next 12 months, it is difficult to see how life will be significantly different for the next generation of disabled people.”

On workforce disability reporting, Mr Tomlinson said the Government will “turbocharge some serious piloting” with employers of a range of sizes to ensure this is delivered in the right way, adding that the Government and most employers are “sold on the principle”.

He added: “We’ve tested the water with a voluntary reporting, it’s not giving us enough data and evidence so we want to go further on this.

“We understand this is a complex area, and we’ll need to tread carefully how we do this, but the principle of it we think is an important part of that menu of driving up employment opportunities, so recruitment, retention, and crucially, which often gets overlooked, career progression.

“It’s one thing getting somebody into work, but they also want to have the same career opportunities as their colleagues.”

There is also a significant focus on housing measures such as increasing the number of accessible homes that are built, improving how they are designed and a consultation on requiring landlords to make reasonable adjustments to the common parts of leasehold and commonhold homes.

Mr Tomlinson said: “If you are looking to allow people to live fully independent lives, housing has to be integral to that.”