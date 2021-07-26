House prices ‘are now 30% higher than their 2007 peak’

House prices are now nearly a third (30%) higher on average than a previous market peak in 2007, analysis has found.

The average UK house price in June hit a record high of £230,700, Zoopla said.

In December 2020, the average UK house price was £177,300.

Property values were 5.4% higher than a year earlier.

Looking at different property types, the search for space has pushed up the average price of a house by 7.3% over the past year.

By contrast, demand for flats has failed to keep pace and, as a result, prices growth is lagging at 1.4%, Zoopla said.

Grainne Gilmore, head of research at Zoopla, said: “Demand for houses is still outstripping demand for flats.

“To a certain extent this trend will have been augmented by the stamp duty holiday, with bigger savings on offer for larger properties – typically houses.