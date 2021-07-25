Homes face risk of flooding as thunderstorms threaten southern England

Thunderstorms bringing lightning and torrential rain to the south are set to continue until Monday, forecasters have said.

The Met Office has issued an amber warning for storms covering London and some of the Home Counties where homes and businesses are at risk of flooding, lasting until 7pm on Sunday.

A yellow warning for storms which could cause travel and power disruption also covers a wider area of the south from Norwich to Plymouth, and lasts until midnight.

⚠️⚠️ AMBER weather warning issued ⚠️⚠️ Thunderstorms across London and the Home Counties Sunday until 1900 Latest info ? https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfs Stay #WeatherAware ⚠️ pic.twitter.com/GEOcSAbRDN — Met Office (@metoffice) July 25, 2021

Met Office meteorologist Steven Keates said parts of the south between south Suffolk and the Isle of Wight could be deluged by 100mm of rain in just a few hours on Sunday evening.

“There’s torrential thunderstorms around yet again,” he said.

“Into the evening, from Norfolk to Bournemouth we are going to see some pretty lively showers.

“Torrential downpours, thunder and lightning and potentially some hailstones are settling in the south.”

Mr Keates said the storms are being caused by a “convergence” of air currents, due to warmth in the earth’s surface from the recent heatwave rising into cooler air in the atmosphere.

It comes after lightning set fire to houses in Andover, Hampshire, on Saturday morning, forcing residents to leave.

Neighbours heard an “enormous bang” as the strike set two homes ablaze on Mercia Avenue, and a 70-year-old woman was assessed by paramedics.

The scene on Mercia Avenue in Andover after a house was hit by lightning as a weekend of thunderstorms across England began on Saturday (Barrie Austen/PA)

The force said in a tweet: “Please remember to drive carefully.

“Also remember that you’re not driving a submarine.

“Do not enter what could possibly be deep water.

“Watch your speed and distance as stopping distances will be greater.”

?️ Due to heavy rain some parts of the borough is currently dealing with, please remember to drive carefully. Also remember that you're not driving a submarine. Do not enter what could possibly be deep water. Watch your speed + distance as stopping distances will be greater ?️ pic.twitter.com/loxZQopTIW — Kingston Police (@MPSKingston) July 25, 2021

The rain brought an end to the heatwave earlier this week, potentially disappointing anyone who hoped for a dry, sunny trip to the coast.

The rest of the country was forecast to experience a cloudy, more settled end to the week while sunshine is expected in Scotland.

Temperatures are set to rise in most places again on Monday as the storms clear, with the mercury predicted to reach 26C in London, 25C in Edinburgh, 24C in Cardiff, and 22C in Belfast.