Boy, 11, found dead after water searched in park

An 11-year-old boy has died after getting into difficulty in the water while visiting a park.

Emergency services were called to the Alexander Hamilton Memorial Park in Stonehouse, South Lanarkshire, on Saturday afternoon.

Police Scotland said a male youth was recovered from the water and pronounced dead at the scene.

A force spokesman added that while the young victim has not yet been formally identified, the family of an 11-year-old boy have been made aware of the death.

The tragedy came less than 24 hours after a 16-year-old boy died in the water at Loch Lomond on Friday.

A teenager was found dead in the water at Loch Lomond on Friday (PA)

“Emergency services attended and a male youth was recovered from water. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Formal identification has still to take place but the family of an 11-year-old boy have been made aware.”