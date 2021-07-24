Sinkhole opens up in Liverpool

A ruptured water main is suspected to have caused a sinkhole in Liverpool.
Fire crews were called to the 4.5 metre (15ft) by six metre (20ft) sinkhole in Green Lane, Old Swan, at about 10.30pm on Friday, with three fire engines in attendance.
“Road closures are in place and several properties in the area are being affected.
“The suspected cause is a ruptured water main but this is not yet confirmed.
The service added that road closures are in place and the public have been asked to avoid the area.