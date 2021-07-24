Sinkhole opens up in Liverpool

A ruptured water main is suspected to have caused a sinkhole in Liverpool.

Fire crews were called to the 4.5 metre (15ft) by six metre (20ft) sinkhole in Green Lane, Old Swan, at about 10.30pm on Friday, with three fire engines in attendance.

The sinkhole was caused by a suspected ruptured water main (Peter Byrne/PA)

“Road closures are in place and several properties in the area are being affected.

“The suspected cause is a ruptured water main but this is not yet confirmed.

A corden has been set up around the scene while investigations continue (Peter Byrne/PA)