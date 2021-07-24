Javid urges public to get vaccinated after ‘full recovery’ from Covid-19

Health Secretary Sajid Javid said he has made a “full recovery” a week after testing positive for a coronavirus infection that ultimately sent the Prime Minister and Chancellor into isolation.

Mr Javid, who had received both vaccine doses before he tested positive, urged people to get their jabs after reporting he experienced only “very mild” symptoms.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s quarantine in his Chequers country residence is expected to end late on Monday.

Full recovery from Covid a week after testing positive. Symptoms were very mild, thanks to amazing vaccines. Please – if you haven’t yet – get your jab, as we learn to live with, rather than cower from, this virus. https://t.co/OmuaUGp173 — Sajid Javid (@sajidjavid) July 24, 2021

Mr Johnson and Chancellor Rishi Sunak initially tried to avoid isolation by saying they were taking part in a testing pilot, but backed down in the face of widespread public criticism.

Mr Javid, who replaced scandal-hit Matt Hancock in the Cabinet, tweeted: “Full recovery from Covid a week after testing positive. Symptoms were very mild, thanks to amazing vaccines.