Queen travels to Balmoral for summer break

The Queen has begun her traditional summer break in Scotland after a busy few months.

The monarch‘s annual stay at Balmoral will be the first time she has holidayed on her private estate since the death of her husband the Duke of Edinburgh.

Scotland has been a welcome place of sanctuary for the royal family since Queen Victoria‘s day, where they relax and enjoy country pursuits in the stunning setting of the Scottish highlands.

The Queen and Philip pictured with their great grandchildren at Balmoral in 2018 (Duchess of Cambridge/PA)

A picture released following Philip’s death April showed the Queen and her late husband surrounded by their great grandchildren at their Scottish home.

The start of the Queen’s stay in Scotland is traditionally marked by a guard of honour which turns out at Balmoral Castle a few days after she arrives.

Philip and the Queen relax on the Balmoral estate in 2003 (Countess of Wessex/PA)

Every day of every year, wherever she is, the Queen receives from Government ministers, and from her representatives in the Commonwealth and foreign countries, information in the form of policy papers, Cabinet documents, and other State papers.