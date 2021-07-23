Pressure mounts to bring forward relaxation of self-isolation rules

Self-isolation is still a key part of the fight against coronavirus, a Government minister has said after more than 10,000 critical workers in the food sector were told they would not need to quarantine if “pinged”.

Pressure is mounting on the Government to bring forward the date at which people who are double vaccinated against coronavirus can avoid self-isolation as emergency measures to protect food supplies were launched on Thursday.

The move – along with a limited relaxation of self-isolation rules in other key sectors of the economy and vital public services – will see thousands of workers at up to 500 critical sites avoid the need to self-isolate if identified as a contact of a coronavirus case, and instead take daily Covid tests.

“All of the people working in those key strategic sites, distribution depots and those manufacturing facilities will be able to use this scheme, and probably well over 10,000 people.”

A small number of named people in other industries such as transport will also be able to be free from self-isolation if they have received both doses of the coronavirus jab.

Mr Eustice defended the scope of the plans, which do not include supermarket workers, as he said it would be a “significant undertaking” to include them.

When asked whether the hospitality industry could be included, he told Sky News: “The reason we’ve made a special exception for food is for very obvious reasons – we need to make sure that we maintain our food supply, we will never take risks with our food supply.

“When it comes to other sectors, yes, of course the fact that they are also carrying high absence levels is causing some stress for them and making it more difficult.

“You also have to bear in mind why we’re doing this and we are trying to still just dampen the pace and the velocity at which this infection is spreading because we have to keep a very close eye on those hospitalisations.”

It comes after former health secretary Jeremy Hunt said the Government risks “losing social consent” for isolation if it does not immediately bring forward the relaxation of quarantine rules for the fully vaccinated, currently planned for August 16.

“Things can always change in either direction but the reason we set these days is to give people some kind of indication about what they can expect.”

The need for urgent action was underlined as the latest figures showed a record number of people in England and Wales were “pinged” as contacts by the app and told to self-isolate for up to 10 days.

NHS figures show 618,903 alerts were sent to users of the coronavirus app in the week to July 14, a period before England’s restrictions were lifted and more social contact was allowed.

Industry leaders have warned they will still face staff shortages and lost revenue because of the number of workers having to self-isolate despite the plans.