Amy Winehouse remembered on 10th anniversary of her death

Fans will mark 10 years since the death of Amy Winehouse on Friday.

The singer, best known for songs including Back To Black and Rehab, died of alcohol poisoning at the age of 27 at her home in Camden, north London, on July 23 2011.

Singer-songwriter Tyler James, a close friend since the age of 13, has published My Amy: The Life We Shared, a memoir of their time together.

BBC Two will also broadcast a one-off documentary titled Reclaiming Amy on Friday at 9pm, aiming to uncover “the real Amy” behind the public persona.

Amy Winehouse’s parents Mitch and Janis with a statue of their late daughter Amy Winehouse in Camden (Laura Lean/PA)

Janis lives with multiple sclerosis, a brain condition which can lead to memory loss, and she hopes that by taking part in the project she can make a permanent record showing a different side to her daughter.

A previous documentary about the singer’s life, Asif Kapadia’s 2015 feature Amy, won the Oscar for best documentary feature but was heavily criticised by Winehouse’s father, who described it as a “sham”.

Director Asif Kapadia (Yui Mok/PA)

Winehouse’s goddaughter singer Dionne Bromfield has also made a documentary, which airs on MTV UK on Monday at 10pm, making a decade since her death.

Amy Winehouse And Me: Dionne’s Story sees Bromfield discuss the impact Winehouse had on her and also features previously unseen footage.

The Back To Black singer’s death in 2011 came after a battle with alcohol and drugs.

Dionne Bromfield (Ian West/PA)

Across her celebrated career, Winehouse won several prestigious awards, including a number of Grammys, a Brit, a Mobo and three Ivor Novellos.